Football Focus turns 40 this year and, as part of the celebrations, BBC Sport is going back through the archives to find highlights from the last four decades.

In the latest instalment we go back to 1987, when Tottenham stars Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle had a hit single with 'Diamond Lights', and performed on Top of the Pops.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang' trained with the army in an attempt to get into shape.