West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison scores an incredible backheel volley in training for England Under-21s at St George's Park in October 2014.

On Sunday West Ham announced they have terminated the contract of the 22-year-old midfielder with immediate effect.

He did not establish a first-team place at Upton Park and after a number of loan spells he travelled to Italy last month for talks with Lazio.

Pictures courtesy of TheFA.com