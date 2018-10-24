Ramsey grateful for Cardiff fans' respect

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says he is pleased with the "respectful" reception he received from the home fans during the Gunners' 3-0 win at his former club Cardiff.

Ramsey refused to celebrate either of his two goals, which were applauded by sections of the home crowd, with some Cardiff fans joining their Arsenal counterparts in singing Ramsey's name late on.

Ramsey responded by tapping both hands against his head - known by Cardiff supporters as the Ayatollah - following an impressive display.

