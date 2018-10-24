Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
FA Cup
Women
European
1998 World Cup: Top 10 goals
4 Dec 2013
4 Dec 2013
From the section
Football
BBC Sport picks its favourite goals from the 1998 World Cup in France.
Available to UK users only.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Champions League: Chelsea in action at Valencia, Liverpool to follow
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
European Football
Nuno possibility if Arsenal sack Emery
36m
37 minutes ago
From the section
Football
Moreno was 'disloyal', says Enrique
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Tiger's 10 years: The crash that sparked scandal & redemption
1d
1 day ago
Whyte faces Wach on Joshua-Ruiz undercard
11m
12 minutes ago
From the section
Boxing
Video
Goalkeeper scores from inside his own box
1d
1 day ago
From the section
Football