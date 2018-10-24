Manager David Moyes says Manchester United need a goal to lift their confidence, following a 1-0 home defeat by Newcastle.

Yohan Cabaye's second-half strike was enough to give Newcastle their first win at Old Trafford for 41 years and increase the pressure on Moyes, whose side also lost 1-0 to Everton on Wednesday.

Under Moyes, Manchester United have dropped 13 points out of 24 in front of their own fans this season and suffered back-to-back league defeats at Old Trafford for the first time since the end of the 2001-02 season.