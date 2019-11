Stoke City boss Mark Hughes says his side's 3-2 Premier League win over Chelsea was "a huge result" in terms of what he is trying to achieve at the club.

Oussama Assaidi scored a superb late winner as the Potters came from behind to stun Chelsea and earn just their fourth Premier League win this season.

The win moves Stoke up to 12th in the table, having lost just one of their past six matches.