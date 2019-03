Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger congratulates Everton for the part they played in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium, and says taking a point from the game is "encouraging".

Mesut Ozil's close-range strike gave the Gunners the lead with 10 minutes to go, but substitute Gerard Deulofeu's goal four minutes later ensured the match finished level.

The result increases Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to five points, while Everton remain fifth in the table.