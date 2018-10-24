Match of the Day Kickabout reporter Martin Dougan travels to Belgium for the Premier League's Christmas Truce Tournament.

The competition showcases the finest under-12 academy teams from England, Germany, France and Belgium and commemorates the famous Christmas truce football match between British and German soldiers during World War I.

On Christmas Day 1914, soldiers from both sides stopped fighting to exchange gifts, sing carols and play a game of football on the battlefield near Ypres.

As part of the tournament, the players visit the site of the 1914 match where they leave a football and wreath as a mark of respect.

You can watch Match of the Day Kickabout every Saturday morning at 07:40 GMT on CBBC.