Football Focus visits Afghanistan

  • From the section Football

Dan Walker, Kevin Kilbane and John Hartson are visiting the troops ahead of this week's special Football Focus in Afghanistan.

Focus has previously recorded Christmas messages from their studios for the British armed forces around the world, but this Christmas the show travelled out to the largest UK military base in Afghanistan - Camp Bastion.

Watch Football Focus from Afghanistan on Saturday 21 December from 12:00 GMT on BBC One and online.

You can hear more from Afghanistan on BBC Radio 5 Live on 25 December at 5pm, on 'Christmas In Camp Bastion'.

Top videos

Top Stories

Robin van Persie and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
England's Stuart Broad is bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada on day one of the second Test in Cape Town
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
  • From the section Football
Wendie Renard
  • From the section Football
Great Britain's Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray
  • From the section Tennis
Nick Kyrgios
Video
  • From the section Tennis