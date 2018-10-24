After losing 5-1 at Newcastle and having two players sent off, Stoke boss Mark Hughes says referee Martin Atkinson "officiated in a really poor manner"

Oussama Assaidi put Stoke ahead but Glenn Whelan and Marc Wilson were sent off for the Potters, before Loic Remy scored twice and Yoan Gouffran, Yohan Cabaye Papiss Cisse all scored to help the Magpies to a convincing win.

Hughes also revealed that goalkeeper Asmir Begovic did not play because of a broken finger, which could keep him out of action for up to six weeks.