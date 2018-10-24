Live - Sunderland commentary

  • From the section Football

Listen to live commentary of Sunderland from BBC Newcastle (UK only).

Windows media link to stream

Top videos

Top Stories

Nathan Ake
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Phil Riley has been England's first-team doctor for around 12 months
Frank Lampard
Wigan v Salford
Juan Manuel Correa
Beauden Barrett