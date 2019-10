Watch all nine of Eusebio's goals at the 1966 World Cup in England, where he finished as the tournament's top scorer.

The Portugal football legend, who has died at the age of 71, played 64 times for his country, scoring 41 goals.

He also won the European Cup with Benfica in 1962 and was named European Footballer of the Year in 1965.

Available to UK users only.