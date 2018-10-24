BBC Sport takes a look at some of the worst penalties taken in football, after Jason Puncheon's shocking penalty miss for Crystal Palace.

Roberto Baggio's crucial miss in the 1994 World Cup final features, as does England's Chris Waddle at Italia '90, Gareth Southgate's miss at Euro '96 and Asamoah Gyan missing in the dying seconds for Ghana against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.

Puncheon had the chance to give Palace the lead against Tottenham in their Premier League clash on Saturday, but blazed the spot-kick high into the crowd.

Available to UK users only.