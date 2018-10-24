Glentoran continued their fine away record with a hard-earned 3-2 win over Glenavon who had keeper Andy Coleman sent-off.

Recent signing Curtis Allen fired the Glens into the lead on 18 minutes and the home side were in deeper trouble when Coleman was dismissed after handling outside the box.

Midfielder Brian McCaul went into goals but Glenavon levelled through a Kyle Neill free-kick on 59 minutes.

Marcus Kane shot Glentoran 2-1 up and Jay Magee headed a third before sub Tiarnan Mulvenna scored on his debut.