Glens win as Lurgan Blues keeper is sent-off

  • From the section Irish

Glentoran continued their fine away record with a hard-earned 3-2 win over Glenavon who had keeper Andy Coleman sent-off.

Recent signing Curtis Allen fired the Glens into the lead on 18 minutes and the home side were in deeper trouble when Coleman was dismissed after handling outside the box.

Midfielder Brian McCaul went into goals but Glenavon levelled through a Kyle Neill free-kick on 59 minutes.

Marcus Kane shot Glentoran 2-1 up and Jay Magee headed a third before sub Tiarnan Mulvenna scored on his debut.

Top videos

Top Stories

Antonio Rudiger
  • From the section Football
England's players celebrate as captain Eoin Morgan lifts the World Cup trophy
  • From the section Cricket
Son Heung-min
  • From the section Football
Players buzzed by bees
Video
  • From the section News
Freddie Ljungberg
  • From the section Football
Andy Murray
Video
  • From the section Tennis