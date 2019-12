BBC Sport NI's video review of Saturday's Irish Premiership action with presenter Joel Taggart joined in the studio by Chris Morgan.

Only three games survived the heavy rain, including the top-two showdown between champions Cliftonville and leaders Linfield at Solitude.

Glentoran hosted Warrenpoint Town while Ballymena United travelled to play Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Irish Premiership Table

Irish Premiership fixtures