Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho says masseur Billy McCulloch gave the pre-match team talk before the 1-0 Premier League win at Manchester City.

Mourinho says he last spoke to the players at midday on Monday and jokes that he could not understand what McCulloch said to them.

Chelsea won the game courtesy of a 32nd-minute strike by Branislav Ivanovic to move level on points with second-placed City with 14 games left to play.