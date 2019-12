Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels the timing of Swansea's first goal was crucial after his side lost 3-0 against their South Wales rivals at the Liberty Stadium.

Wayne Routledge netted just two minutes into the second half, with further goals from Nathan Dyer and Wilfried Bony sealing the win.

The defeat means Cardiff remain 19th in the Premier League table, with just 21 points from 25 games so far this season.