Bastille drummer Chris 'Woody' Wood made his commentary debut for BBC Radio Devon on Saturday as his beloved Plymouth Argyle beat Dagenham & Redbridge 2-1 at Victoria Road.

Fresh from winning the British Breakthrough Act award at the Brits on Wednesday, Wood acted as summariser alongside BBC Sport's Gordon Sparks.

His two main lessons from moving from the terraces to the commentary booth? "Don't swear and don't shout at the ref ..."