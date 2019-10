Manager Sam Allardyce shares his joy at West Ham's "best month of the season", with a 3-1 home win over Southampton giving them their fourth Premier League victory in a row.

Matt Jarvis levelled Maya Yoshida's opener before the "outstanding" Carlton Cole made it 2-1, with Kevin Nolan's volley completing the scoring.

Victory was the Hammers' fourth consecutive Premier League victory and leaves them seven points clear of the relegation zone.