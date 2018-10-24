World Cup moments: Kuwait uproar

BBC Sport looks back to a controversial moment during the 1982 World Cup group game between France and Kuwait.

Kuwaiti players and staff remonstrated with the referee by claiming France's fourth goal should not have stood as Kuwait heard a whistle in the crowd that they thought was the referee blowing for an infringement.

After a lengthy delay in play in which Kuwaiti FA president Prince Fahid got involved, the referee overruled his initial decision and disallowed the goal, to the fury of the French team.

The game was eventually restarted, with France going on to score a fourth goal and win 4-1.

