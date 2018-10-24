Charlton Athletic captain Johnnie Jackson tells BBC London that reaching an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley would be a reward for the loyalty shown by their supporters.

After relegation from the Premier League in 2007, the south east London club fell as far as the third tier before returning to the Championship in 2012.

The Addicks have not reached the last four of the FA Cup since they lifted the trophy in 1947 and have not played at Wembley since the Division One play-off final in 1998.

Charlton face League One side Sheffield United in the sixth round at Bramall Lane on Sunday.