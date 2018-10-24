World Cup moments: 'Game of the Century'

BBC Sport counts down 100 of the greatest World Cup moments, as the 2014 tournament in Brazil draws nearer.

Today looks back to one of the greatest World Cup matches, when Italy beat West Germany 4-3 in the semi-finals in Mexico in 1970.

After 90 minutes, the teams were level at 1-1, but what followed was an incredible extra-time period including five goals.

The Azteca Stadium, which hosted the match, has a commemorative plaque outside the ground hailing the 'Game of the Century'.

