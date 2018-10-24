Newcastle boss Alan Pardew says he has spoken to the League Managers' Association about his behaviour following his seven-match ban for headbutting Hull's David Meyler.

Pardew was also fined £100,000 by Newcastle for confronting Meyler during the Magpies' 4-1 win at the KC Stadium on 1 March after the pair exchanged words on the touchline.

Pardew said he was grateful to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley for his support following the incident, adding: "I've spoken to the LMA about some management consultant issues that I could look at that might help."