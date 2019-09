BBC Sport counts down 100 of the greatest World Cup moments, as the 2014 tournament in Brazil draws nearer.

Today looks back to the 1982 second-round match between hosts Spain and England, when substitute Kevin Keegan put a simple header wide of the post.

Had he scored, it would have given England a chance of making the semi-finals, but in the end the match finished goalless and both countries were eliminated.

