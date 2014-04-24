World Cup moments: Bebeto's baby celebration

BBC Sport looks back to the 1994 World Cup quarter-final between Brazil and Netherlands, when Bebeto - and two of his team-mates - celebrated his goal by making a cradle motion with his arms to mark the birth of his son days earlier.

Bebeto's goal helped Brazil to win 3-2 and they went on to beat Italy in a penalty shootout in the final to win the World Cup for the fourth time.

His child, Mattheus, now plays for Brazilian club Flamengo.

