Mourinho leaves early 'to tell wife score'

  • From the section Chelsea

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho explains that he left the dugout early during his side's 6-0 win over Arsenal to ring his wife to tell her the score.

His side were 2-0 up thanks to Samuel Eto'o and Andre Schurrle before Kieran Gibbs was mistakenly dismissed for the visitors after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's handball, an Eden Hazard penalty, two goals from Oscar and a first goal for Chelsea by Mohamed Salah rounded off the rout.

Despite a record win for Chelsea over Arsenal, Mourinho says that his side are still "obviously" not title favourites.

