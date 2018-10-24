Wayne Rooney modestly describes his stunning lob from just inside West Ham's half as a "nice goal" after Manchester United's win at Upton Park.

The England international also says his fledgling partnership with Juan Mata "worked well" and praises the contribution of Shinji Kagawa as "excellent" after scoring both goals in the Red Devils' 2-0 victory.

Former Manchester United player David Beckham was at Upton Park to watch his old club win, and was seen applauding Rooney's spectacular goal which had shades of Beckham's famous finish from the halfway line against Wimbledon in 1996.