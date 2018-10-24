Does curry do footballers good?

BBC Late Kick Off South, South West and West teams up with Southampton Solent University for a study into whether curry can aid the performance of footballers.

The students at Solent had to go through several test days over a fortnight which involved eating different amounts and types of dry chicken curry - ingredients quantified down to the last gram - at set times of the day before running on a treadmill for 5km.

On BBC Late Kick Off in the South, South West, and West (Monday, 21 March 23:20 GMT) the success or otherwise of the study will be revealed.

