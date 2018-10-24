World Cup moments: Battiston knocked out

BBC Sport looks back to one of the most controversial incidents in World Cup history, when West German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher fouled France's Patrick Battiston during the 1982 semi-final in Seville.

The defender was knocked unconscious and had to be given oxygen on the pitch, but referee Charles Corver only awarded a goal kick to the Germans rather than a penalty to France.

Schumacher did not receive a booking from the referee and went on to play a decisive role in the penalty shootout as West Germany reached the final.

Great World Cup moments

