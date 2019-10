QPR manager Harry Redknapp tells BBC London 94.9 that Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has done an "amazing" job since taking charge of the Dorset club.

Howe is looking to emulate Redknapp by bettering the 67-year-old's 12th-placed second-tier finish with the Cherries in 1989, which remains the club's highest finish in their history.

Redknapp returns to Dean Court for the first time in a competitive game with QPR on Saturday.