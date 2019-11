Watch highlights of England's 9-0 thrashing of Montenegro in their Women's World Cup qualifier.

Striker Toni Duggan opened the scoring after just 58 seconds and went on to complete a hat-trick, her second of the campaign following England's 8-0 demolition of Turkey last September.

The comprehensive victory sees the Lionesses maintain their standing at the top of Group 6 with a perfect record after five games.

