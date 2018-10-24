Football Focus's Robbie Savage travels to Bramall Lane to visit Sheffield United ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Hull City on Sunday.

Savage speaks to defender John Brayford about his impressive facial hair and puts him on the spot about the reasons behind growing his beard.

The Blades are currently 11th in League One and the underdogs going into the match against their Premier League opponents at Wembley. They defeated Aston Villa, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Charlton to reach the last four.

