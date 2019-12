Everton manager Roberto Martinez hails an historic "double" over Manchester United after their 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Leighton Baines opened the scoring from the penalty spot - the kick awarded after defender Phil Jones blocked Romelu Lukaku's shot with his hand. Kevin Mirallas made it 2-0 before half-time by firing past keeper David De Gea from 12 yards.

The result means Everton have beaten Manchester United in both home and away league fixtures for the first time since 1969.