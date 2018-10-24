David Moyes is sacked after less than a year as Manchester United's manager, with the club lying seventh in the Premier League.

Sir Alex Ferguson chose the 50-year-old to succeed him when he retired after 26 years in charge last summer. Moyes left Everton and signed a six-year deal with the Premier League champions.

In a statement, the club said it "would like to place on record its thanks for the hard work, honesty and integrity he brought to the role".

Player-coach Ryan Giggs is expected to take charge of United for their next game, at home to Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein reports.

