BBC Sport's Premier League preview

  • From the section Football

BBC Sport previews this weekend's Premier League fixtures, including the top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Reds boss Brendan Rodgers describes Sunday's match as a "big hurdle" as his side look to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Everton boss Roberto Martinez, whose side are fifth in the league, believes the Toffees' fixture versus Southampton is one of their "biggest tests" of the season as they look to break into the top four for a coveted Champions League place.

