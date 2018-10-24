Swansea boss Garry Monk praises Jonjo Shelvey's "fantastic" goal, as the midfielder scores from the centre circle during their 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

With the scores level at 1-1 Shelvey volleyed home from near the halfway line to put his side back in front, and along with goals from Pablo Hernandez and a brace from Wilfried Bony, the Swans sealed a comfortable win.

Swansea's first back-to-back wins in the Premier League since December 2012 means they are 12th in the table, eight points clear of the bottom three.