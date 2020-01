Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba accuses former club Manchester United of "disrespect", claiming he was made to train alone during the contract dispute that preceded his move to Turin.

The 21-year-old French midfielder left United in July 2012 after failing to agree a contract extension.

Pogba, who made just seven substitute appearances for United, has scored 12 goals in 60 league appearances for the Serie A side.

Pogba was speaking to BBC World News Football Focus in May 2014.