Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino congratulates fans and his players after Saints surpassed their highest Premier League points haul with a 1-0 win over Swansea.

Rickie Lambert was credited with an injury-time goal which secured Saints' seventh away win of the season, also a record.

The south coast club have reached 55 points with a final home game still to go, better than the 54 points they managed in 42 games back in the 1994/95 season.