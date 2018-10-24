Promotion-winning AFC Telford United keeper Ryan Young makes a tearful exit from the Bucks Head after seven years' loyal service.

"It's only just hitting home," said an emotional Young, who needs to move back nearer his home on the Isle of Wight, 200 miles away.

"I've had seven fantastic years there," he tells BBC Radio Shropshire's Nick Southall. "Once you're there, you never want to leave. But I'm going on the best terms.

"I wanted to get us back to where we belong. Now I've done that, I'm 34 years old, I'm not getting any younger and I have to think about my family."