West Bromwich Albion head coach Pepe Mel says his side lacked intensity as they were beaten 2-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Jack Colback and Fabio Borini ensured the Black Cats' survival, having taken an impressive 13 points from their last five games.

Despite achieving his target of keeping West Brom in the Premier League, Mel admits there have been "disappointments" during his tenure and that he is uncertain of keeping his position at the Hawthorns next season.