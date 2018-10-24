Watch a taster of Rio Ferdinand and Olly Murs presenting The World Cup's 50 Greatest Moments, coming soon to BBC Three and BBC Three HD.

The programme will also feature contributions from World Cup winners Thierry Henry, Sir Bobby Charlton and Leonardo, plus former England strikers Michael Owen and Gary Lineker, DJs Trevor Nelson and Greg James, comedian Russell Brand and pop stars JB from JLS and Lethal Bizzle.

Rio Ferdinand and Olly Murs present The World Cup's 50 Greatest Moments, Sunday 1 June, 20:00 BST on BBC Three, BBC Three HD and the BBC Sport website.