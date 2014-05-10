Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade tells BBC London 94.9 he is proud of his team's comeback in the second half of their League One play-off semi-final first leg against Peterborough United.

The O's trailed through Britt Assombalonga's first-half goal but sealed a 1-1 draw thanks to Moses Odubajo's tap-in with 18 minutes remaining.

Slade says the tie is "evenly poised" and expects a "tough fight" in the second leg at the Matchroom Stadium on Tuesday.