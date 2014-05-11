Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his relegated side will be a better team next season after losing their final game of the season 2-1 to Chelsea

Craig Bellamy gave the home side the lead in possibly his final game for the club only for Andre Schurrle and Fernando Torres to ensure Cardiff's place at the bottom of the Premier League.

The Bluebirds were in the Premier League for just one season after a 51 year wait to return to the top flight.