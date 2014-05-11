Arsene Wenger dismisses rumours linking him with a return to Monaco, and says he will remain as Arsenal manager next season.

The Gunners finished their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win away to Norwich, with Aaron Ramsey and Carl Jenkinson scoring to confirm Norwich's relegation to the Championship.

The result means Arsenal finish in the fourth Champions League place, with the FA Cup final against Hull at Wembley to follow on Saturday.