Everton manager Roberto Martinez reflects on a "remarkable" season as the Toffees round off their season with a 2-0 win at Hull City.

Goals from James McCarthy and Romelu Lukaku were enough to give the Toffees the win and Martinez said the "quality" of the goals was a snapshot of the quality of the players in his squad.

Everton finish the season in fifth place with 72 points, their highest points tally in 27 years.