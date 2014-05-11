Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says he is happy to be at a club that will "own the future, not the past" after his side secured their second Premier League title in three years.

Goals from Samir Nasri and Kompany were enough to see off West Ham United and ensure a two-point gap over second-placed Liverpool.

Nasri describes winning the league as "an amazing feeling", while goalkeeper Joe Hart says a second title shows City are "a proper team".