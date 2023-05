In his final news conference as Tottenham manager, Tim Sherwood says the "overhyped" expectation that the club should challenging for the Premier League top four this season was "impossible" to achieve.

Speaking after Spurs' last match of the season, Sherwood added that the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid was the main reason the club finished sixth in the league.

Sherwood's departure from White Hart Lane was confirmed on Tuesday.