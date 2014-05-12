England manager Roy Hodgson explains his World Cup squad selection and the importance of striking a balance between youth and experience.

Hodgson describes the choice between Ashley Cole and Luke Shaw as "unbelievably hard" and praises the Chelsea left-back for his "maturity and graciousness" in dealing with the decision.

The England boss also discusses the strengths of selecting a 36 year-old Frank Lampard and younger talent in the form of Raheem Sterling and Ross Barkley.