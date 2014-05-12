Everton midfielder Ross Barkley says he "never dreamt" he would play in the World Cup, after being selected in Roy Hodgson's England squad for Brazil.

Barkley, 20, who has three caps, is joined in midfield by Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Frank Lampard, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , Raheem Sterling and Jack Wilshere.

Speaking before his selection was announced, Barkley said that making the 23-man squad would be "the best thing to happen to me".

Pictures courtesy of Everton TV.