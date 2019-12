Captain Bobby Moore is awarded the Jules Rimet trophy by Queen Elizabeth II as England win the 1966 World Cup at Wembley.

The West Ham defender raises the trophy to a jubilant crowd after England's 4-2 extra-time victory over West Germany.

Midfielder Nobby Stiles celebrates with a jig on the lap of honour, as England become only the fifth winners of the tournament after Uruguay, Italy, West Germany and Brazil.

